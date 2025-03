Happy Monday! There is tons of sunshine and warm temperatures to start the new workweek.

Highs will be near 60 with a southwest breeze 10-20 miles per hour.

There is a high fire danger.

Tuesday will be fair with some passing clouds. Highs will be in the 60s inland and upper 50s at the immediate shoreline.

Wednesday and Thursday look cooler with temperatures in the 50s.

