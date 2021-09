Today will be a top 10 late summer weather day!

It will be warm with lots of sun and low humidity. Highs will be in the high-70s.

Tomorrow will be another nice day with highs in the low-80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow night into Thursday morning.

By Friday, it will clear. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

