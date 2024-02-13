StormTracker

Town-by-town: How much snow is in your town?

By Cailyn Blonstein

Karen Mohr

A snowstorm is moving through Connecticut on Tuesday and parts of the state are getting several inches of snow.

Here's how much snow is in your town.

  • Bethel: 4 inches
  • Bloomfield: 3 inches
  • Bridgeport: 1 inch
  • Bristol: 5 inches
  • Durham: 3 inches
  • East Lyme: 2 inches
  • Higganum: 3.5 inches
  • Kent: 5 inches
  • Killingworth: 1.5 inches
  • Litchfield: 2 inches
  • Madison: 1.5 inches
  • Manchester: 4.5 inches
  • Meriden: 3 inches
  • Moodus: 2 inches
  • Mystic: 1.5 inches
  • Naugatuck: 4.5 inches
  • New Hartford: 4 inches
  • New London: 1.5 inches
  • New Milford: 6.5 inches
  • Newington: 2.5 inches
  • Newtown: 3 inches
  • Norwich: 3.5 inches
  • North Canton: 3 inches
  • Niantic: 0.5 inch
  • Old Lyme: 1 inch
  • Prospect: 5 inches
  • Ridgefield: 4 inches
  • Shelton: 4 inches
  • Somers: 1 inch
  • Stamford: 3.5 inches
  • Stratford: 2.5 inches
  • Suffield: 0.5 inch
  • Vernon: 5.5 inches
  • Warren: 5 inches
  • Waterbury: 5 inches
  • Waterford: 1 inch
  • West Hartford: 4.7 inches
  • Willington: 4 inches

This data is from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.

NBC Connecticut will update these totals as new information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
