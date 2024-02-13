Town-by-town: How much snow is in your town?

A snowstorm is moving through Connecticut on Tuesday and parts of the state are getting several inches of snow.

Here's how much snow is in your town.

Bethel: 4 inches

Bloomfield: 3 inches

Bridgeport: 1 inch

Bristol: 5 inches

Durham: 3 inches

East Lyme: 2 inches

Higganum: 3.5 inches

Kent: 5 inches

Killingworth: 1.5 inches

Litchfield: 2 inches

Madison: 1.5 inches

Manchester: 4.5 inches

Meriden: 3 inches

Moodus: 2 inches

Mystic: 1.5 inches

Naugatuck: 4.5 inches

New Hartford: 4 inches

New London: 1.5 inches

New Milford: 6.5 inches

Newington: 2.5 inches

Newtown: 3 inches

Norwich: 3.5 inches

North Canton: 3 inches

Niantic: 0.5 inch

Old Lyme: 1 inch

Prospect: 5 inches

Ridgefield: 4 inches

Shelton: 4 inches

Somers: 1 inch

Stamford: 3.5 inches

Stratford: 2.5 inches

Suffield: 0.5 inch

Vernon: 5.5 inches

Warren: 5 inches

Waterbury: 5 inches

Waterford: 1 inch

West Hartford: 4.7 inches

Willington: 4 inches

This data is from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.

NBC Connecticut will update these totals as new information becomes available.