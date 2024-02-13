Town-by-town: How much snow is in your town?

A snowstorm is moving through Connecticut on Tuesday and parts of the state are getting several inches of snow.
Here's how much snow is in your town.
- Bethel: 4 inches
- Bloomfield: 3 inches
- Bridgeport: 1 inch
- Bristol: 5 inches
- Durham: 3 inches
- East Lyme: 2 inches
- Higganum: 3.5 inches
- Kent: 5 inches
- Killingworth: 1.5 inches
- Litchfield: 2 inches
- Madison: 1.5 inches
- Manchester: 4.5 inches
- Meriden: 3 inches
- Moodus: 2 inches
- Mystic: 1.5 inches
- Naugatuck: 4.5 inches
- New Hartford: 4 inches
- New London: 1.5 inches
- New Milford: 6.5 inches
- Newington: 2.5 inches
- Newtown: 3 inches
- Norwich: 3.5 inches
- North Canton: 3 inches
- Niantic: 0.5 inch
- Old Lyme: 1 inch
- Prospect: 5 inches
- Ridgefield: 4 inches
- Shelton: 4 inches
- Somers: 1 inch
- Stamford: 3.5 inches
- Stratford: 2.5 inches
- Suffield: 0.5 inch
- Vernon: 5.5 inches
- Warren: 5 inches
- Waterbury: 5 inches
- Waterford: 1 inch
- West Hartford: 4.7 inches
- Willington: 4 inches
This data is from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.
NBC Connecticut will update these totals as new information becomes available.