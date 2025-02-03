The snow that started on Sunday night has ended. Here’s a look at how much snow fell across Connecticut.
Town-by-town snow totals
Berlin: 2.5 inches
Bethel: 2 inches
Bridgeport: 2.5 inches
Bristol: 1.9 inches
Clinton: 3.1 inches
Coventry: 2.4 inches
Danbury: 2.2 inches
East Killingly: 2.5 inches
East Lyme: 2 inches
Essex: 3 inches
Granby: 2 inches
Hamden: 3.7 inches
Manchester: 2 inches
Mansfield: 2 inches
Marlborough: 2.5 inches
Meriden: 3.2 inches
Middlefield: 2.5 inches
Mystic: .5 inch
Naugatuck: 2.8 inches
Newington: 2.2 inches
New Fairfield: 1.8 inches
New Hartford: 2.1 inches
New London: 1.9 inches
North Haven: 3.5 inches
Norwalk: 2 inches
Norwich: 2.6 inches
Prospect: 3 inches
Putnam: 3 inches
Rocky Hill: 2.2 inches
Shelton: 3 inches
Staffordville: 1.9 inches
Sterling: 2.5 inches
Tolland: 2 inches
Uncasville: 3.3 inches
Vernon: 1.9 inches
Voluntown: 2.5 inches
Warren: 2 inches
Waterford: 1 inch
Watertown: 2 inches
Wauregan: 2.5 inches
West Hartford: 2 inches
Weston: 2.1 inches
Windsor Locks: 2.6 inches
Woodstock: 1.9 inches