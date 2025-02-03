The snow that started on Sunday night has ended. Here’s a look at how much snow fell across Connecticut.

Town-by-town snow totals

Berlin: 2.5 inches

Bethel: 2 inches

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Bridgeport: 2.5 inches

Bristol: 1.9 inches

Clinton: 3.1 inches

Coventry: 2.4 inches

Danbury: 2.2 inches

East Killingly: 2.5 inches

East Lyme: 2 inches

Essex: 3 inches

Granby: 2 inches

Hamden: 3.7 inches

Manchester: 2 inches

Mansfield: 2 inches

Marlborough: 2.5 inches

Meriden: 3.2 inches

Middlefield: 2.5 inches

Mystic: .5 inch

Naugatuck: 2.8 inches

Newington: 2.2 inches

New Fairfield: 1.8 inches

New Hartford: 2.1 inches

New London: 1.9 inches

North Haven: 3.5 inches

Norwalk: 2 inches

Norwich: 2.6 inches

Prospect: 3 inches

Putnam: 3 inches

Rocky Hill: 2.2 inches

Shelton: 3 inches

Staffordville: 1.9 inches

Sterling: 2.5 inches

Tolland: 2 inches

Uncasville: 3.3 inches

Vernon: 1.9 inches

Voluntown: 2.5 inches

Warren: 2 inches

Waterford: 1 inch

Watertown: 2 inches

Wauregan: 2.5 inches

West Hartford: 2 inches

Weston: 2.1 inches

Windsor Locks: 2.6 inches

Woodstock: 1.9 inches

You can send you snow photos to us here.