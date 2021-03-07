Tracking A Big Warm Up!

Another bright sunny day as we close out the weekend, but temperatures will be cool once again. High temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 30s for most towns this afternoon.

Monday will be a degree or two warmer, but the real mild air arrives Tuesday when temperatures climb into the upper 50s. But we don't stop there! Away from the shoreline, temperatures will reach the low 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Closer to Long Island Sound, where the water temperature is still in the 30s, air temperatures will top off in the upper 50s.

The last time we hit the 60 degree mark was Christmas Day!

Our dry stretch of weather continues as temperatures warm up. Our next chance for rain isn't until Friday!

