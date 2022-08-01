first alert weather

Tracking a Potential Heat Wave for the First Week of August

Happy August! NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a potential heat wave for the first week of the new month.

Today will start with periods of rain. Partial sunshine develops during the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny and highs will approach 90.

There is a slight storm chance tomorrow afternoon.

By Wednesday, we're cranking up the heat with highs around 92.

Highs will be near 98 on Thursday.

Temperatures look to remain in the low 90s on Friday.

If we hit 90 degrees or higher for three days in a row, we will have our second heat wave of this summer.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

