Tracking A Taste Of Summer This Week!

By Kaitlyn McGrath

A nice start to the work week with sunny skies and unseasonably cool, but comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

There will be a noticeable northwest breeze throughout the day with wind gusting 20-30 mph at times. The dry conditions and gusty wind will lead to high fire danger today.

The big talker this week is the warm up for Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s for a few towns inland, along the shoreline temperatures will stay cooler, but still really nice!

The warm up is short lived and we're tracking our next round of rain for Thursday!

