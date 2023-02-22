Tracking a Wintry Mix That Could Impact Evening Commute

Our meteorologists are tracking snow, sleet and freezing rain that moves in on Wednesday afternoon and could impact the evening commute.

Sunshine will change to clouds on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40s.

Snow and sleet will develop from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting from west to east.

The snow will then change to sleet and freezing rain later in the night and will continue overnight.

A spotty mix is possible on Thursday morning. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hartford, Litchfield, Tolland and Windham counties through Thursday.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday is partly cloudy with highs near 30.

