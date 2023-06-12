connecticut weather

Tracking afternoon showers and storms

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A front will approach the state this evening bringing an increased chance for showers and storms.

A few scattered showers will move in this afternoon, but the bulk of the heavier downpours will arrive this evening.

The line of showers this evening will contain heavier downpours, including embedded thunderstorms.

The showers will wind down after midnight with a clearing trend moving in on Tuesday.

High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be in the middle to upper 70s.

