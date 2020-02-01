Tracking Another Warming Trend

NBC Connecticut First Alert Meteorologists are tracking milder air that will begin moving into the state.

Before the mild air moves in to the state, a lot of cloud cover will remain in place, along with a shower or flurry possible.

Brighter weather moves in along with the warmth on Monday. High temperatures will likely top 50 degrees in many locations.

The next storm will likely impact the state toward midweek with rain and a possible wintry mix.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team for more details.