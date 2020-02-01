first alert weather

Tracking Another Warming Trend

By Meteorologist Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal, Inc.

NBC Connecticut First Alert Meteorologists are tracking milder air that will begin moving into the state.

Before the mild air moves in to the state,  a lot of cloud cover will remain in place, along with a shower or flurry possible.

Brighter weather moves in along with the warmth on Monday. High temperatures will likely top 50 degrees in many locations.

Local

Bridgeport 1 min ago

Vehicle Found in the Water at a Marina in Bridgeport

Coventry 33 mins ago

Man Killed in Rollover Crash in Coventry

The next storm will likely impact the state toward midweek with rain and a possible wintry mix.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team for more details.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us