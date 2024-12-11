Tracking heavy rain and strong winds with power outages possible

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking heavy rain and strong winds with the possibility of some power outages on Wednesday.

Waves of rain moved through the state overnight. It will continue this morning with pouring rain expected during the morning commute.

The wind will ramp up in the morning and during the day with gusts over 50 mph in the afternoon.

As we go through the day, there will be waves of torrential downpours. A thunderstorm or two is possible. Some storms could be severe.

The storms have prompted several schools to have early dismissals on Wednesday. You can see the full list here.

Later this evening, the worst of the wind will move to the east of us and the rain will move out of the state by Thursday.

The storm will bring most of the state between two and three inches of rain with a few cities and towns seeing four inches.

A flood watch is in effect for northern Connecticut, however, urban street flooding is possible across the state.

Highs will be in the 60s.

Thursday looks clear with highs near 40.