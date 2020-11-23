Tracking Heavy Rain for Monday Morning

A cold front is moving toward Connecticut bringing with it scattered rain showers. As the front moves closer to Connecticut rain will pick up in intensity. There is an isolated chance for a thunderstorm early Monday morning.

The front will push out of the state later Monday morning with clearing skies by Monday afternoon.

The heaviest rainfall is expected during the Monday morning commute from 5 to 8 a.m.

Total rainfall accumulations of 0.5 to 1.0" can be expected with isolated higher amounts possible.