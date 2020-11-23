first alert weather

Tracking Heavy Rain for Monday Morning

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rain for the Monday morning commute.

By Josh Cingranelli

A cold front is moving toward Connecticut bringing with it scattered rain showers. As the front moves closer to Connecticut rain will pick up in intensity. There is an isolated chance for a thunderstorm early Monday morning.

The front will push out of the state later Monday morning with clearing skies by Monday afternoon.

The heaviest rainfall is expected during the Monday morning commute from 5 to 8 a.m.

Total rainfall accumulations of 0.5 to 1.0" can be expected with isolated higher amounts possible.

