Tracking Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Thursday Night

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking storms that are likely for Thursday night and early Friday.

Any morning sun tomorrow will give way to increasing clouds and a few showers.

Scattered morning showers will become more widespread and heavier by evening, and heavy rain and thunder with gusty winds are likely tomorrow night and early Friday.

Flash flooding and wind damage is possible.

Bradley Airport 2 hours ago

Bradley Airport Website Back Up and Running After Service Interruption

shelton 2 hours ago

Firefighter Injured While Battling Storage Facility Blaze in Shelton

Thunderstorms will bring some strong wind gusts that might damage trees and create power issues. Some areas might get winds gusting over 40 miles per hour.

