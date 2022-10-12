Tracking Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Thursday Night

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking storms that are likely for Thursday night and early Friday.

Any morning sun tomorrow will give way to increasing clouds and a few showers.

Scattered morning showers will become more widespread and heavier by evening, and heavy rain and thunder with gusty winds are likely tomorrow night and early Friday.

Very gusty tomorrow evening and tomorrow night with winds reaching over 40 mph in spots. pic.twitter.com/GY7gsKzmxd — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) October 12, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Flash flooding and wind damage is possible.

Thunderstorms will bring some strong wind gusts that might damage trees and create power issues. Some areas might get winds gusting over 40 miles per hour.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.