first alert weather

Tracking High Heat and Humidity for the Week Ahead

Several days of 90 degree plus temperatures are likely...

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Windsor Locks reached a high temperature of 90 degrees on Saturday. With 90 degree temperatures in the forecast for the next several days, another heat wave is likely.

Humidity levels will stay in the moderate range for the next couple of days before rising dew point temperatures become oppressive by the middle of the week.

The peak of the heat will be Tuesday and Wednesday when highs will get well into the 90s away from the beaches.

We need a soaking rain and we don't see any appreciable rain in the forecast until shower and thunderstorm chances return toward the middle and end of the week with a cold front.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherweatherfirst alert forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us