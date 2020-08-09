Tracking High Heat and Humidity for the Week Ahead

Windsor Locks reached a high temperature of 90 degrees on Saturday. With 90 degree temperatures in the forecast for the next several days, another heat wave is likely.

Humidity levels will stay in the moderate range for the next couple of days before rising dew point temperatures become oppressive by the middle of the week.

The peak of the heat will be Tuesday and Wednesday when highs will get well into the 90s away from the beaches.

We need a soaking rain and we don't see any appreciable rain in the forecast until shower and thunderstorm chances return toward the middle and end of the week with a cold front.

The rainfall deficit continues to mount in the northern part of the state where a 'moderate drought' continues. #nbcct @nbcconnecticut https://t.co/lg2MkJcGRI pic.twitter.com/VMsL1Z483S — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 9, 2020

