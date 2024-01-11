StormTracker

Tracking more rain for late Friday night into Saturday morning

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The weather is fair for now, but the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking rain that will develop late Friday night and continue into Saturday morning.

It will be partly sunny and cooler on Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 40s.

Skies will also be fair on Thursday night and Friday morning. Then, clouds will increase on Friday afternoon.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Then rain will develop by very late Friday night and continue into Saturday morning.

A flood watch is in effect for parts of the state and it will be in effect for the whole state later today.

Coastal flooding and river flooding are possible again Saturday morning.

Local

Bridgeport 15 mins ago

Person hit by car in Bridgeport has serious injuries

EAST HARTFORD 1 hour ago

Two shot in East Hartford

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us