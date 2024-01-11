Tracking more rain for late Friday night into Saturday morning

The weather is fair for now, but the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking rain that will develop late Friday night and continue into Saturday morning.

It will be partly sunny and cooler on Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 40s.

Skies will also be fair on Thursday night and Friday morning. Then, clouds will increase on Friday afternoon.

Then rain will develop by very late Friday night and continue into Saturday morning.

A flood watch is in effect for parts of the state and it will be in effect for the whole state later today.

Coastal flooding and river flooding are possible again Saturday morning.