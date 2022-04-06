Tracking Multiple Chances for Rain for Rest of Workweek

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking several chances for rain over the next few days.

This morning's rain will taper off by mid day.

The day will feature lots of gray and will be cool with highs in the 40s to near 50.

Tonight and tomorrow morning will be cloudy.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with highs in the low 50s. More rain is likely tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night.

The skies turn brighter Friday with a chance for an isolated shower. Highs will be near 60.

Rain showers are possible on Saturday morning and will likely become more intermittent in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

