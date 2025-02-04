Tracking multiple chances for snow in the next few days

Active winter weather will continue for the next several days with multiple chances for snow along with colder temperatures.

Tuesday will still be fairly mild for this time of the year. High temperatures will reach the low 40s late-morning before falling into the 30s through the afternoon.

A cold front will bring colder and windier weather our way later Tuesday creating wind gusts up to around 40 miles per hour and leading to wind chill values in the 20s by this evening.

Our next weather system will arrive on Thursday with the potential for snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain.

The timing is for the snow and sleet to start in the morning, transitioning to a wintry mix by midday, and then a cold rain by the afternoon.

Early estimates for snow and sleet accumulation is a widespread 1-3" for most towns across Connecticut with a lighter coating to one inch along the shoreline.

Impacts to roads will be possible, including slick spots and delays.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.