Tracking multiple chances for snow in the week ahead

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking multiple chances for snow in the week ahead.

The next chance of snow is Tuesday night into Wednesday as a winter storm system passes to our south.

The northern extent of the snowfall will reach Connecticut before dawn Wednesday and could result in a light snow accumulation.

Following that storm system, another winter event could unfold Thursday in the form of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

Then, another winter weather event will be likely at some point during the Presidents' Day Weekend.

