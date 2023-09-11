connecticut weather

Tracking periods of rain and thunderstorms through the day

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Our meteorologists are tracking periods of rain and thunderstorms through the day on Monday.

Highs will be near 78.

The rain and thunderstorms will continue into the evening.

Tuesday also has chances for rain. Highs will be around 80.

Showers and thunderstorms also look likely for Wednesday. Highs will be near 75.

Drier air moves in for Thursday and Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

