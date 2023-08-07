connecticut weather

Tracking periods of rain this morning with storms likely during the day

Our meteorologists are tracking a wet start to the new workweek.

There will be periods of rain in the morning with scattered showers and storms likely midday and in the afternoon.

The day will be a little bit muggy and at times, wet.

Later in the night and Tuesday morning, there will be another elevated severe weather threat.

It will become less stormy by Tuesday afternoon as the threat moves east of the state.

Wednesday and Thursday will be nicer.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

