NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking potentially strong to severe storms today.

Storms are likely this morning and more storms are possible this afternoon. A tornado is possible.

Damaging winds are also a concern.

Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow looks much brighter and drier. Highs will be near 80.

Thursday and Friday look sunny or mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

