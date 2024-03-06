StormTracker

Grab your umbrella! Tracking heavy rain for this afternoon, evening

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking rain that starts this afternoon and will continue into Thursday.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be very mild with highs near 60.

Rain will develop in the afternoon, around 3 p.m.

There will be pouring rain during the evening commute. It will continue overnight and into the morning commute on Thursday.

A flood watch is in effect for most of the state through Thursday morning.

Two to three inches of rain is possible in parts of the state.

After the morning commute on Thursday, the day will be gray with isolated showers.

Friday will be sunny.

More rain is possible this weekend.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
