Tracking rain this morning, isolated showers possible this afternoon

Our meteorologists are tracking a rainy start to the day on Tuesday.

Early rain, which may be heavy at times, will end around 8 a.m.

The entire state is under a flood watch.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

As the day goes on, there will be lots of clouds with a threat for isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs will be near 77.

The threat continues overnight.

Wednesday looks partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs will be around 82.

Thursday is fair and there are more scattered storms possible on Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.