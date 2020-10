As the state continues under drought conditions, much needed rain from what was Hurricane Delta will move into the state on Monday.

While we don't expect a drought-busting rainfall, much of the state will likely see anywhere from .5" to 1" of rain, with some locally higher amounts.

Expect showers to overspread the state on Monday morning and continue on and off through Tuesday morning.

Drier weather along with sunshine will return by midweek.

Here's a look at future radar showing the incoming showers for Monday. Not a drought buster but welcome rain nonetheless. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/FQYNYGkmqb — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 11, 2020

