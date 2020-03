While it won't be as warm as Monday, we have another mild Tuesday on tap with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Clouds will move in throughout the morning and scattered showers will develop after 4pm and last into the evening.

Sunshine returns Wednesday and temperatures stay above average for the rest of the week with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

More seasonable air arrives for the weekend dropping high temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s.