Tracking scattered showers, storms for this afternoon

Our meteorologists are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms that could be strong to severe on Tuesday afternoon.

A level 1 severe risk has been issued across the state.

It will be drier for Wednesday, but the temperatures will increase. Highs will be close to 90.

Highs continue to climb into low 90s on Thursday and low to mid 90s for Friday. Heat index values are expected to reach the upper 90s to 100.

Another round of strong storms looks possible for Thursday afternoon. A level 2 severe risk as already been issued.