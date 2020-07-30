first alert forecast

Tracking Scattered Storms Thursday & Tropical Storm Isaias

Isolated storms could pack a punch Thursday evening

By Kaitlyn McGrath

After start the day with a few light scattered showers, we're watching another round of rain and storms possible this afternoon and evening.

Similar to a lot of our typical summer storms, they will be widely scattered with many towns staying dry altogether. Any storms that do develop have the potential to be strong and possibly severe.

While this round of rain won't provide much beneficial rain (which we could really use!), we are watching the potential for substantial rain early next week as a tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Isaias looks to make its way to Connecticut.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecastweather
