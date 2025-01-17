Tracking several inches of snow for Connecticut on Sunday night

Parts of the state have a coating of snow on Friday morning and our NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking our next chance for snow, which could bring several inches to the entire state between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Before that storm system moves in, we will have rain on Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Then snow begins Sunday afternoon.

Between four and six inches are expected for most of the state while there could be lesser amounts in far northwest Connecticut.

NBC Connecticut

The meteorologists continue to watch the data and the snowfall predictions could go up or down based on how close a weather system gets to our area.

If the storm forms later and further from us, the snow predictions will decrease, but if the storm forms earlier and closer to us, we could be in for several inches of snow.

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so the travel impact is expected to be lower than normal due to less volume on the roads.

Stay tuned as we monitor these chances through the holiday weekend.