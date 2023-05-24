Tracking Showers and Thunderstorms for This Afternoon, Evening

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

During the day, there will be sunshine and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

There will be rain and thunder from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. from north to south. Lightning and gusty winds are possible.

Overnight, there will be clearing with winds and colder temperatures.

Thursday will be fair, breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

For Memorial Day Weekend, there will be fair weather. Highs will be in the 70s Friday and Saturday and 80s Sunday and Monday.

