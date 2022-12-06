Tracking Showers This Afternoon, Possibly Heavy Rain Tonight

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking rain for this afternoon and evening.

The clouds will thicken during the day today. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

A few showers are likely this afternoon.

Tonight, there will be rain. It will be heavy at times.

Showery periods continue tomorrow. Highs will be near 56.

Thursday looks partly cloudy with highs near 53 and Friday looks a little colder with highs near 46.

