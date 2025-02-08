Tracking significant snow statewide that moves in Saturday night

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a winter storm that will bring several inches of snow to the state this weekend. Here's everything you need to know.

How much snow to expect

Four to eight inches of snow is expected statewide.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the entire state.

Several towns and cities have parking bans during the snow and multiple religious organizations have canceled services for Sunday. You can see the full list here.

Timing the snow

The snow will start between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. with the heaviest snow around 11 p.m. During the overnight hours, some sleet may mix in. The storm is expected to end between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

By the time the Super Bowl begins on Sunday evening, the snow will be done, but we could have several inches of snow to clear.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.