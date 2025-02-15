StormTracker

Tracking snow, freezing rain and ice for Saturday and into Sunday

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking snow, freezing rain and ice that could impact the state on Saturday and continue into Sunday.

The snow will begin between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and will continue into the evening hours.

Two to four inches of snow will likely accumulate across the state through midnight before the snow transitions to freezing rain.

Ice accretions could be near a quarter inch through Sunday morning, especially northwest of Hartford.

Precipitation will be all rain by Sunday afternoon--some showers heavy at times before ending Sunday evening.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for Sunday night and Monday due to the potential for wind gusts over 50 mph expected.

We're watching another possible winter storm by Thursday.

