Tracking Snow Showers and Rain for Tomorrow

Our meteorologists are tracking snow showers and rain that arrives on Thursday.

The snow shower will develop and change over to rain. Highs will be in the 40s.

A coating to 1" seems likely, but it will melt and wash away.

There will be periods of rain Thursday evening and overnight into Friday. It may be heavy at times.

The rain will continue into Friday, but will end Friday afternoon. Highs will be near 51.

The weekend looks fair with lots of clouds and highs in the 40s.

