NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking snow that moves in tomorrow morning.

The start of the snow will generally be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will continue through dinner time.

The northern half of the state can expect a coating to two inches of snow and the southern half of the state can expect two to four inches.

Since it is March, the snow will likely accumulate on grassy surfaces, but will struggle to accumulate on the roads. This will create slushy type snow.

Air temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

First Alert Meteorologist Bob Maxon says tomorrow's snow will be medium impact on schools and low impact on driving conditions and clean up.

The snow will clear tomorrow night ahead of a fair and mild day on Thursday with highs in the low 50s.

Friday looks cloudy with showers late. Highs will be in the low 50s. Rain is likely Friday night into Saturday.

Saturday looks wet at this point with highs around 50.

