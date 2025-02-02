StormTracker

Tracking snow to end the weekend

By Alexis Clemons

After a cold start to Sunday, Groundhog Day is mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

By this evening, light snow will move into western Connecticut and quickly make its way east.

The heaviest snow showers will likely occur between 9 p.m. and midnight.

One to three inches of snow are expected for most locations away from the shoreline.

Southeastern Connecticut near the shore will likely see lower accumulations since a rain/snow mix is possible at times.

The snow will end well before the sun rises on Monday.

