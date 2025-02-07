Tracking storm that's expected to bring several inches of snow Saturday night into Sunday

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking our next storm, which will move in on Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning, bringing several inches of snow.

This comes after snow, sleet and rain on Thursday, so there could be some slick spots on Friday morning as well as some flurries.

The winds will gradually increase through the day, eventually gusting up to 40 miles per hour.

High temperatures will get into the upper 30s to near 40 later Friday morning, then slowly cool through the afternoon.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the 30s.

The snow will start between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and it will last through about 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday.

A winter storm watch is in effect. You can learn more about that here.

Our meteorologists are forecasting four to eight inches of snow statewide.

By the time the Super Bowl begins on Sunday evening, snow will be done, but we could have several inches of snow to clear.