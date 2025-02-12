StormTracker

Tracking wintry mix that may make Thursday morning commute messy

Parts of the shoreline are waking up to a few inches of snow and our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a wintry mix that could make the Thursday morning commute messy.

Overnight snow produced 1 to 2 inches of snow in southern Connecticut.

There will be lots of clouds on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 30s.

Snow will develop after 9 p.m. A few inches of snow is possible.

The snow will change to a mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain by Thursday morning.

The morning commute may be challenging on Thursday.

It will be drier by the afternoon.

Our next chance for snow after Thursday is Saturday.

Snow will develop Saturday afternoon and evening and it will change into a mix into Sunday morning.

StormTracker
