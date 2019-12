After yesterday's ice storm, a lot of towns are still waking up to slick conditions. Any untreated surfaces remained frozen overnight and could make for a slippery Wednesday morning commute.

We'll see a few breaks of sunshine today before snow squalls come rushing through during the afternoon and evening hours. These brief bursts of snow can quickly reduce visibility.

Behind the fast moving snow squalls, arctic air arrives for Thursday. Temperatures will feel sub-zero throughout most of the day!