Tropical Storm Elsa Could Brush New England

By Kaitlyn McGrath

Tropical Storm Elsa will bring gusty wind and heavy rain to Florida tonight and Tuesday before continuing to track to the northeast.

The storm will keep moving up the east coast and could make a close pass with southern New England by the end of the week.

Right now a tiny sliver of southeastern Connecticut is in the cone of uncertainty issued by the National Hurricane Center.

We are not expecting any significant impact from Elsa as the storm will weaken as it approaches Connecticut but a period of rain toward the end of the week can't be ruled out.

We'll be watching the path of the storm and keep you posted!

