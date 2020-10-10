Unseasonably Warm Temperatures to Start the Weekend

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists expect an unseasonably warm start to the weekend. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 66 degrees. Today's high temperatures are expected to be in the middle and upper 70s!

A cold front approaching from the west will bring us a gusty breeze out of the south and west through the day. That cold front will bring a brief shower and a drop in temperature for Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be closer to average, in the middle 60s.

Much needed rain from the remnants of Hurricane Delta that roared ashore along the Gulf late Friday heads our way on Monday. Rain looks likely Monday with lingering showers into early Tuesday.

At this time, the heaviest rain looks to be just to our east. On average, .50" to 1" or so of rain looks likely.

While there is still a lot of spread in the models as to how much rain comes in for Monday, it's looking likely we'll see periods of rain, .50" to 1" likely. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/UL4hnKcFiR — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 10, 2020

