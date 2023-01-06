connecticut weather

Up to 3 Inches of Snow for Parts of the State

There will be periods of rain through the midday hours and the rain will change over to wet snow in the hills in north west and northeast Connecticut.

There is a possibility of one to two inches of snow in the hills. Nothing is expected in the valley locations and along the shoreline.

Precipitation should be lighter this afternoon and end later in the day.

There will be partial clearing overnight and fair weather over the weekend, with temperatures in the 40s tomorrow and 30s Sunday.

