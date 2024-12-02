StormTracker

Very cold start to the day Monday, snow possible later this week

Happy Monday! We're starting the day very cold and snow is possible later this week.

Lows on Monday are between 13 and 30. There will be a decent rebound in temperatures with highs in the 30s to near 40 and abundant sunshine.

It will be fair and cold at night with lows in the teens and 20s.

Tuesday will be fair with highs around 40.

Clouds will increase Wednesday with a few rain or snow showers by the evening.

A burst of snow and rain overnight into Thursday morning is likely. A coating of snow to two inches seems possible. Travel could be tricky on Thursday morning.

Friday and the weekend will be cold.

