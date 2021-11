The work week is continuing with sunny skies and very mild temperatures today.

Highs today will be between 64 and 68 degrees. The average high temperature for this time of year is 54 degrees.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tonight will be fair with increasing clouds. A sprinkle is possible. Lows will be in the 40s.

The clouds will clear out quickly tomorrow and highs will be around 60.

Veterans Day on Thursday looks fair and cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Rain looks likely on Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.