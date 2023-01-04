connecticut weather

Very Mild Temperatures Today, Showers Develop by Tonight

We're continuing the work week with temperatures that are well above normal and more rain is in the forecast for Wednesday.

There will be considerable cloudiness with higher than normal temperatures.

Some towns will be 20 degrees above normal. Highs across the state will be between 50 and 63.

Showers will develop from west to east by evening.

The showers will end by Thursday morning and temperatures will start to fall.

Thursday and Friday look cooler and grey with more showers likely. Highs will be in the 40s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

connecticut weather
