StormTracker

Windy day with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have more scattered showers on Tuesday morning, rain or snow with no impacts and it will be gone by 8 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Then we have partial clearing with a strong gusty wind developing.

The northwest winds will be between 20 and 40 miles per hour with a few higher gusts.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Temperatures will only be between the high 30s and low-40s on Tuesday.

Then it will be partly sunny on Wednesday.

We will have a cold start, with temperatures in the 20s, then they will top off in the 40s.

Video Forecast

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Early morning forecast for April 8

StormTracker 9 hours ago

Overnight forecast for April 8

Clouds increase on Thursday and we will have a few late showers and temperatures in the lower 50s.

Showers are likely again on Friday.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us