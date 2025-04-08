Windy day with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s

We have more scattered showers on Tuesday morning, rain or snow with no impacts and it will be gone by 8 a.m.

Then we have partial clearing with a strong gusty wind developing.

The northwest winds will be between 20 and 40 miles per hour with a few higher gusts.

Temperatures will only be between the high 30s and low-40s on Tuesday.

Then it will be partly sunny on Wednesday.

We will have a cold start, with temperatures in the 20s, then they will top off in the 40s.

Clouds increase on Thursday and we will have a few late showers and temperatures in the lower 50s.

Showers are likely again on Friday.