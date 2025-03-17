StormTracker

Rainy start to St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day is starting with rain, which will end midday, then it will be cloudy and turn cooler this afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the 50s.

We have partial clearing on Monday night and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

As we enter midweek, Wednesday will be sunny and milder with high temperatures between 56 and 66 and it will be coolest at the shoreline.

Thursday will be cloudy and we will have a few showers on Friday morning, then it will be chilly, with temperatures in the 40s.

