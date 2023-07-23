Warm and dry weather continues, building heat and humidity this week

The warm, dry, and pleasant weather the state experienced yesterday will continue today.

Yesterday's high temperature made it to 83 at Windsor Locks. Today's high temperatures will be warmer, but the humidity will stay relatively low.

The humidity will begin to increase on Monday. Along with higher humidity, more clouds will mix with sunshine but rain chances remain very low.

By Tuesday, a rising chance of an isolated afternoon thundershower is possible along with dew point temperatures climbing close to the muggy 70 degree mark.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s by the middle and end of next week. A heat wave is looking likely.

Along with temperatures in the 90s the humidity will be increasing to make the 'feels like' temperatures rising through the triple digits.

