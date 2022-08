We're continuing the work week with another warm and muggy day today.

Highs will be near 90 with thick humidity. There will also be a gusty breeze.

Some showers are possible overnight, but will clear by late tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be warm and less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday and Friday look sunny with highs near 80.

