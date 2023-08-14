Warm and partly sunny today, tracking thunderstorms for tomorrow

Happy Monday! We have a warm and partly sunny day on tap for today, but our meteorologists are tracking thunderstorms for tomorrow.

Sun and clouds will mix and there will be some humidity. Highs will be near 84.

Tonight will be cloudier and there will be storms by tomorrow morning.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There is a low risk for severe thunderstorms in the early morning.

There could be scattered storms tomorrow in the late afternoon and evening.

Wednesday and Thursday look partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

More storms are possible on Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.