Warm day with high temp of 85 for Connecticut Wednesday

We will have a mix of sun, clouds and smoke Wednesday.

High temperatures will be around 85 degrees inland and cooler at the shoreline.

The humidity will be slightly lower and there is a slight shower chance along the shoreline.

River flood warnings remain in effect in Hartford and Middlesex counties.

It will be mostly sunny Thursday with less smoke.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday and the weekend looks good.

